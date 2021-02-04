SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

Brain to brain

Speaking is a sequential process. We can only speak one word after another.

However, thoughts aren’t sequential. When I think something – let’s say the word “orange” – a network of associations immediately pops up in my brain. In yours, too. Most likely different than for me.

Thoughts form a network. One thought leads to other thoughts which lead to yet more thoughts, loosely connected and jumping from one to the other.

One of the major challenges for speakers is that our audience’s networks of associations are different from ours.

What’s worse: We can’t just tell somebody our network of associations because there’s no easy way of serialising the network.

Speaking is sequential. It requires a series of thoughts. If we want to tell somebody something it can only be done one word after another. My knowledge network has to be transformed into a linear stream of information.

The problem is that every thought (word, even) in this stream of information sparks a network of associations for our audience. And again for the next thought. Our hope is that it will fit into our audience’s knowledge net in a meaningful way – ideally, ending up with the same network.

But it’s far from guaranteed that it does. And there’s no easy way to find out.

A good start is to acknowledge this dilemma and take into account that our audiences might have a completely different set of associations than we have.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

Consistency attracts

When you consistently brighten your team’s day.When you consistently decide to skip the bullshit.When you consistently promise only the things that you can be sure

Read »

Coping with bullshitters

There’s the truth. There are lies. And there’s bullshit. To the bullshitter, the appeal of bullshit is that it doesn’t care about true and false.

Read »

Trespass

Here’s a random piece about my teenage years. It’s about trespassing. In fact, it’s about the album “Trespass” by Genesis. I bought the album back

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz