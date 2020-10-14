Book reading list – Autumn 2020

Here’s a list of books that I recently enjoyed.

Everything is figureoutable – In a time where all of us need to figure out tons of things, Maria Forleo’s book couldn’t be more timely. If you find yourself mumbling excuses or caught in doubts then this book helps you discover how to figure it out.

Essentialism – For many of us, the world has shifted quite significantly in recent months and we’ve discovered that many of the things that we considered important are, in fact, not that important. Greg McKeown’s brilliant book helps us appreciate the utter unimportance of almost everything and focus on what’s truly essential for us to thrive (German version).

Building a Story Brand – If you’re looking for a hands-on primer on how to build websites that sell, Donald Miller’s Story Brand approach might get you there. It’s well thought out and based on the one thing that matters most today: empathy for our customers (German version).

Linchpin – A classic by Seth Godin that’s very well worth a re-read. Even if you’re not in a position of power you can still be a leader. Even if you’re not the decision maker you can still affect change. We definitely need more linchpins who dare to lead.

Foundation trilogy – Also worth a re-read. A fascinating exploration into the predictiveness of masses. Asimov’s brilliant idea of the theory of psychohistory might still be a far stretch of what maths can actually do but it’s also (still) surprisingly spot on in so many aspects (German version).