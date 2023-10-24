fbpx

SEARCH

Explore

Blog
Podcast
Free Live Event
Self-Assessment
Manifesto
Book

Work with me

Masterclass
Instant Clarity Call
1:1 Coaching
Keynote

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

Beyond the vision

A visionary leader steps in, armed with fresh ideas and an eagerness to disrupt. Bold plans are set: reinvent traditional practices, leverage modern tools, shift paradigms.

Then bold plans meet confidence and the leader doesn’t waste a single second putting it into practice. He confidently leads the way.

Only to discover that the team doesn’t follow.

The leader’s vision for the destination is evident. But that’s not enough when crucial questions remain unanswered: “Why are we heading there?”, “Why is this journey ours to undertake?”, and “How do we make choices along the way?”

These questions are not mere details. They form the bedrock of collective understanding and commitment.

That’s the difference between “leading the way” and “lighting the path”. While the former may define direction, the latter provides clarity on the journey’s purpose, the team’s unique role, and the principles that guide decision-making along the way.

True leadership fuses vision with shared purpose. It ensures not just movement, but meaningful progress.

When a team understands the destination, grasps the significance of their role, and is equipped with decision-making compasses, they’re not just following — they’re embarking on a shared odyssey.

PS: I’m assembling a list of leaders who master this. If you know one, no matter if they’re well known or not, please reply to tell me about them!

Lead boldly, speak wisely!

Read by leaders who make a difference

Read More

Tell me only one thing

The default mode for presenting is this: “I’m going to tell you everything I know and when I’m done, you are going to be convinced.”

Read »

The “must” zone

Some jobs carry stricter regulation than others. When you’re a doctor, you must adhere to hygiene standards. As a banker, you must comply with regulatory

Read »

Digging deeper

Yeah, sure, inspire me! But please don’t stop there. At every corner of the internet, people want to inspire us to reach our true potential,

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

WORK

WITH ME

Instant
CLARITY CALL

Personal
COACHING

Public
SPEAKING

GET INSPIRED

WITH CONTENT

Leaders Light the Path
MANIFESTO

Daily Thoughts on Clarity
BLOG

Listen to the
PODCAST

LEVEL UP

WITH ME

Online Course
CRACK THE CLARITY CODE

MASTERCLASS

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.