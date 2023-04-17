It’s easy to win forgiveness for being wrong; being right is what gets you into real trouble. – Bjarne Stroustrup
As a leader, it’s your job to create an environment where everyone can say what needs to be said.
Every decently sized company runs an IT support department.No company runs a comm support. And yet, it could be one of the most profitable investments
We’re giving a speech. Yet, ironically for most speakers speaking is about taking. Taking for granted their audience’s time. Shamelessly making their communication about themselves,
The moment you try to persuade your customer you essentially admit that … i) either you don’t fully understand what really matters to them orii)