Audience responsibility

One of the newer trends on LinkedIn is to tease a post with a provocative statement and then use some blank lines so that you need to click on read more to get to the reveal.

It works.

Until it stops working.

Which happens when audiences will have learnt that the tension that was created by the statement is usually just fake tension. That more often than not the reveal isn’t really worth it.

Which is when the next trend will take over.

That works.

Until it stops working.

Because audiences will have learned that the tension that was created by the trend is usually just fake tension.

.

.

.

Audiences are just as much responsible for great communication as are the communicators. What gets applause, will get amplified.

If you decide that fake tension is not worth amplifying, you shouldn’t applaud it.