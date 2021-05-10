SEARCH

Explore

COACHING

Connect

Linkedin
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

All the things we’re not

Many companies are quite good at explaining what their product is not but not at all good at explaining what it is instead. When you push them they will keep reminding you that “no, this is not quite what we do.”

The problem with this is that we don’t have hooks in our brains for what a thing is not. There just isn’t a place for “not Netflix”, “not a streaming service”, or “not a film producer”.

Often, the effort that’s required to remind us of what you are not and why we got you wrong is better spent at understanding what we know already and what hooks we have already so that you can attach to these hooks.

If you liked this post

consider subscribing to my week-daily thoughts on the art of communicating.
We never use your address for anything else. Please see our privacy terms.

Read More

The 2nd priority

… is the reason why we don’t accomplish our 1st priority. Get a good price and get the deal at all cost. Grow your business

Read »

The gift of speaking

We’re giving a speech. Yet, ironically for most speakers speaking is about taking. Taking for granted their audience’s time. Shamelessly making their communication about themselves,

Read »

The big stage

It used to be a privilege to be the speaker who gets to stand on the big stage, in front of an audience of 2,000+.

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

Light the path

LISTEN TO THE

PODCAST

Click

Direct-links to the newest episodes:

READ THE

BLOG

Click

Direct-links to the newest posts:

GET

COACHING

Click

Work with me 1:1

Create messages that resonate so strongly that it leads to change!
Focus your message to what matters most to your customers and communicate it with clarity

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com