Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
All amounts to something in the end

A golden rule in storytelling is that anything the author spends much time on will amount to something in the story.

If it didn’t, the editor would certainly have cut it out. It’s just bloat that makes the story longer but not better. It adds detail without adding meaning.

Now, look at your website. Does anything you spend much time on amount to something in your story? Or is there content that makes the page longer but not better, information that adds detail without adding meaning?

A good editor would cut it out.

Tell me more

… is a much more powerful guiding principle when designing a speech than “tell me everything”. We tend to feel the need to tell our audiences

Gifts

Here are some ideas for last minute gifts that will still arrive on time to bring someone joy over X-Mas. Smile.Lend them a helping hand.Say

Top of mind

So, you’ve done a great job at communicating your idea. People are pumped. What you said is the #1 topic during the coffee break. But

