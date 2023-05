This week, I’m asking one simple but important question each day for you to ponder (on your own or with your team):

As a CEO, it’s important that you find simple answers to all of these four questions about your business:

What do you do?

For whom do you do it?

Why do you do it?

How do you do it?

Now, if you asked every member on your team for their answer, how many different answers would you get?