Afraid of failing

Some people are so afraid of failing that they can’t find the courage to succeed.

Sometimes to the degree that they won’t even start to play. Out of fear that something goes wrong. To their embarrassment.

They just don’t make that call. They just don’t publish that post. They just don’t hit the record button to shoot that video.

Even though their story is great and they’ve rehearsed it a hundred times. Even though their pitch is perfect.

Here’s the thing: the prerequisite for winning is playing. You can’t win if you don’t play.

If you feel like it needs more refinements, then refine it. If you feel like you need more practice, practice.

But eventually, go out and play your game. We need you to.

(And yet, let me be clear: Some people really do suffer from anxiety and it’s appropriate to respect that. There’s not much use in arguing that a failure is highly unlikely or that it wouldn’t be bad. It’s a fear and as such it’s irrational. People affected by this know that, too. Keep in mind that you’re not walking in their shoes. You haven’t made their experiences. So, you’re not in a position to judge their fears and anxieties.)

Dr. Michael Gerharz

