Leaders Light The Path
Crack the Clarity Code
Adding features

Clarity is an infinite game.

When new ideas pop up or new features get added to the product, we need to adapt the story we tell.

The default approach is to just add the news to the existing story.

If we do this multiple times, we end up with a confusing mess.

A better approach is to evolve the story. Don’t merely add to the story but refine it. Don’t merely append but re-think how it all relates to each other.

Of course, this will be so much easier if you keep that in mind when you develop the new feature.

Who’s gonna decide?

When you have an awesome product, it’s tempting to decide for your customer. To just assume that if only your audience knew what you know

