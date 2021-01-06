SEARCH

Explore

FREE RESOURCES

Work with me

Connect

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Linkedin

SUBSCRIBE

A short story

Think of a room somewhere in a house. Maybe there’s a sofa inside. Someone’s reading a book.

What do you see?
How does her hair look like?
How old is she?
What’s her name?
What book does she read?
Does she look over as you enter the room?
What does she say?
How do you reply?
What time of day is it?

I just don’t buy that you don’t know how to tell a good story. Because you just started a good story. Everything you see now is coming right out of you. It’s not my story. It’s yours. Go on. What happens next?

Sure, there’s a lot of literature on how to tell stories. But all those rules are secondary. First comes imagination. And imagination you have.

You have all you need to tell a story when you have a life.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Tell us on …
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest

Read More

Surrounded by great people

Good leaders surround themselves with great people. What sometimes keeps them from becoming great leaders is when they stop there, believing that their team of

Read »

2020

Be helpful. That’s my summary of 2020. I feel today should be a day to thank all the people who put being helpful front and

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz