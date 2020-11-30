A fear that I often encounter among speakers is that their audience might “know this already”.

And quite likely that’s true.

Unless we have discovered something truly revolutionary (which is quite unlikely), people will already know much of what we’re going to tell them.

What people tend to forget is how “we know this already” is true for almost anything. There just isn’t a lot of new information out there. Most things have been pointed out by some person or another at some point in time.

Yet, audiences don’t show up for the knowledge. Knowledge is much more conveniently delivered in a memo.

Audiences show up because they want to take a look on that knowledge from your perspective. What’s your take on that?

Audiences want you to let them in into your experiences. What did you learn from applying that knowledge?

Because looking from different perspectives makes us see things that we might have missed before. It helps us see the unfamiliar in the familiar. It helps us discover new ways of applying what we know in a different context.

That’s why I think it’s a mistake to dismiss content that contains information our audiences have heard previously. It’s not about the knowledge. It’s about making them see from our perspective.

I’m dying to know what you let us find a new perspective on.