SEARCH

Explore

Leaders Light The Path
Blog
Podcast
Book

Work with me

Crack the Clarity Code
Flip the Script
Masterclass
Coaching

Connect

Linkedin Instagram Twitter Facebook

SUBSCRIBE

A new life is calling …

The phone rings. A new life is calling. What do you reply?

  • I tell ’em I’m not interested, I’m happy.
  • I tell ’em I’m not interested, I’m busy.
  • I ask ’em to call back later.
  • I listen.
  • I waste no time to make an appointment.

How clear is your thinking?

Answer 9 quick questions to find out:

Read More

Second impressions

You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. You don’t. But more often than not you still get a chance to make

Read »
Dr. Michael Gerharz

Dr. Michael Gerharz

COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY

WORK

WITH ME

Personal
COACHING

Team
WORKSHOPS

Public
SPEAKING

LEADERSHIP

THE MANIFESTO

Download
LEADERS LIGHT THE PATH

Listen to the
PODCAST

CLARITY

CRACK THE CODE

Buy the
ONLINE COURSE

Read the
BLOG

SEARCH THE SITE

Yes, I love talking to you. Call me at +49.2241.8997777
Or reach out at michael@michaelgerharz.com

NEWSLETTER

Crack the
Clarity Code!

Think, speak, and lead with clarity!
  • Start your day with a boost of clarity
  • New posts every weekday
  • Special offers
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.