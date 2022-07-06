The phone rings. A new life is calling. What do you reply?
- I tell ’em I’m not interested, I’m happy.
- I tell ’em I’m not interested, I’m busy.
- I ask ’em to call back later.
- I listen.
- I waste no time to make an appointment.
The phone rings. A new life is calling. What do you reply?
What outcome would make your next meeting so valuable that you wouldn’t want to miss it at any cost? How about your co-workers? Do they
You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression. You don’t. But more often than not you still get a chance to make
Less confusion means shorter meetings. Shorter meetings mean less time on zoom. Which means less data that travels over the Internet. And less power to