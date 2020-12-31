Be helpful.

That’s my summary of 2020.

I feel today should be a day to thank all the people who put being helpful front and center this year.

All the people who have done their duty in difficult conditions, putting themselves at risk to serve others.

All the people who cared less for themselves and more for others.

All the medical staff who worked at the frontline.

All the nurses who took care of the old and the weak.

All the people who took care of their children while working from home.

All the people who took responsibility and made decisions that others shied away from.

All the scientists who worked hard to understand what’s going on and find solutions to problems that we never faced before.

All the people who wore masks.

All of you.

Thanks for being helpful. Keep it that way in 2021.