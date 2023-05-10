fbpx

10 thoughts on focus

The best communicators find the courage to cut to the core, separate the signal from the noise and direct everyone’s energy on what matters most.

Where others are overwhelmed with choice, leaders who master focus point us in the right direction. Where others are torn between alternatives, they make us see how to make that choice.

I’ve written down 10 thoughts on what they do differently and I’ve assembled a free workbook to help you apply these thoughts to your own communication.

Check it out at https://michaelgerharz.com/focus.

PS: If you find it useful, please share it with a friend!

