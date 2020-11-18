Most questions that are worth investing the time to prepare a presentation for don’t have an easy yes-or-no answer.

If they had, we could just send over the facts and call it a day. But often, it’s not that easy because facts are just facts. Much more important is what’s behind those facts and how they relate to ourselves.

Is 2 billion a lot? Is 3% worth the risk? Is the prospect to get the deal worth the compromises that we will have to make?

Rarely is the answer to these kinds of questions 100% rational. It’s much rather informed by our values and experiences. Influenced by our opinions and gut feelings. Driven by our personality and background.

The same is true for our audiences. So, when we strive to make change happen with our communication it just doesn’t suffice to stick with the facts.

It’s – in fact – required to understand the aspects that impact our audience’s decision making process: Why do they decide for something? Why against? How do they arrive at these conclusions? What influences them? How do they rationalize them?

Facts matter in the light of values. Arguments resonate in relation to values.

The good news is that this is where you can shine. Because you share the values. And you are willing to put in the effort.