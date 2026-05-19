DR. MICHAEL GERHARZ

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Most speakers prepare the wrong thing. They polish the performance, rehearse the delivery, and walk in hoping the message lands. The best talks don’t work that way.

This guide gives you the ingredients and the recipe for the talk your audience won’t stop talking about. The one that changes what people believe and what they do next.

The best talk of your life isn’t the one you performed well. It’s the one they couldn’t stop thinking about on the drive home.

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Book Cover “The Best Talk of Your Life” by Dr. Michael Gerharz

“I imagine a world in which those of us who have an important story to tell – a story that has the potential to change the world – find the words to make that happen.”